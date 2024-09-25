Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $306.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $270.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,633 shares of company stock worth $18,100,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $910,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $874,748,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $564,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.