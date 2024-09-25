Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.10 Per Share

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ruffer Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RICA opened at GBX 275.40 ($3.69) on Wednesday. Ruffer Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 260.86 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.88). The stock has a market cap of £973.24 million, a PE ratio of -1,304.76 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.94.

Insider Transactions at Ruffer Investment

In other news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($18,679.70). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

