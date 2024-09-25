Reviewing Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 6.23% -19.09% 12.27% Nephros -9.40% -15.64% -11.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Embecta and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50 Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Embecta presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.37%. Nephros has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Embecta.

This table compares Embecta and Nephros”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.12 billion 0.78 $70.40 million $1.21 12.45 Nephros $13.77 million 1.34 -$1.58 million ($0.14) -12.50

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Embecta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Embecta has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and sells water filters that enhance the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, cysts, particulates, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. It markets its products to food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

