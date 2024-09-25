Renee L. Wilm Sells 19,202 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 52.24. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

