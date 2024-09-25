Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) EVP William L. Hutton Sells 1,209 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGA opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.06. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $140.39 and a 12 month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

