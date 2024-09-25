Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Dividend of $0.53

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5292 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of RANJY opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. Randstad has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

