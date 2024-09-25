QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
QRFT stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.03. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.
About QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF
See Also
