Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.60

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57.

Qifu Technology has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Qifu Technology to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $27.60.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts expect that Qifu Technology will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

