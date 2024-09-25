Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Q2 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,916 shares of company stock worth $3,896,644. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Q2 by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Q2 by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 140,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $20,470,000.

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.