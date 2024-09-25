Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.38.
Several analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2
Insider Buying and Selling at Q2
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Q2 by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Q2 by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 140,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $20,470,000.
Q2 Stock Performance
Q2 stock opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.