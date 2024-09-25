PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of PTCT opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

