Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Polaris has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Polaris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

