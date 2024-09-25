Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.2 %

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.31 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.25.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of C$155.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.990144 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

