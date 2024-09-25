Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $41.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORKA shares. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

ORKA stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company's cardiovascular science, ARCA's management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

