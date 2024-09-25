ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) versus Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Financial Review

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ONEOK and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 1 7 10 0 2.50 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A

ONEOK presently has a consensus target price of $92.38, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given ONEOK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ONEOK is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 13.41% 15.54% 5.78% Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ONEOK and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.1% of ONEOK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ONEOK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ONEOK and Pyxis Tankers”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $19.10 billion 2.91 $2.66 billion $4.30 22.15 Pyxis Tankers $50.06 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

ONEOK has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

ONEOK beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions; and provides midstream services to producers of NGLs. It also owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; NGL distribution pipelines in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana; transports refined petroleum products, including unleaded gasoline and diesel; and owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities connected to NGL fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets. In addition, the company transports and stores natural gas through regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines, and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space and rail cars. Additionally, the company transports, stores, and distributes refined products, NGLs, and crude oil, as well as conducts commodity-related activities, including liquids blending and marketing activities. It serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; other NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; utilities; industrial companies; natural gasoline distributors; propane distributors; municipalities; ethanol producers; petrochemical, refining, and marketing companies; and heating fuel users, refineries, and exporters. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 29, 2024, the company operated a fleet of four tankers and two dry-bulk vessels. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

