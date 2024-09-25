Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. Nutrien has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.