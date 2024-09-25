Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Northland Power stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.
About Northland Power
