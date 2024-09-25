Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

Get Northland Power alerts:

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.