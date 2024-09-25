Navam Welihinda Sells 18,167 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $614,771.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.0 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.