Loop Capital Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $288.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $317.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.74.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $267.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 93.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $10,018,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 148.7% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.