Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz Sells 125,000 Shares of Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$238,987.50.

Shares of CVE ZDC opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. Zedcor Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedcor had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zedcor Inc. will post 0.0399197 earnings per share for the current year.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

