Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $9,244,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,253,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,467,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:K opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $80.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Barclays raised their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Kellanova by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 498.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Kellanova by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,346,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kellanova by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

