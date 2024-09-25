JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (LCDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 26th

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LCDS opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $54.91.

