JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (LCDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 26th

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
LCDS opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $54.91.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.