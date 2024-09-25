John A. Kritzmacher Sells 2,500 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,102.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

