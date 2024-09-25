Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) PT Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $119.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.56, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $119.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,352,406 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

