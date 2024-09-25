Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

