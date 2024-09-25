Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 253,119 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 253,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $210,088.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,297,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,159.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 1,000,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $870,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 67,890 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $69,247.80.

On Friday, September 13th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $172,160.56.

SES AI Stock Performance

NYSE:SES opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $235.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SES AI by 1,039.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SES AI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SES AI by 62.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.