Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 394.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 309,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HR opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.