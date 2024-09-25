Head to Head Analysis: Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF)

New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New China Life Insurance and Manulife Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial $43.17 billion 1.21 $4.05 billion $1.72 16.98

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than New China Life Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Manulife Financial 0 1 6 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for New China Life Insurance and Manulife Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Manulife Financial has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.10%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than New China Life Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New China Life Insurance and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial 9.18% 16.16% 0.79%

Summary

Manulife Financial beats New China Life Insurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New China Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Traditional insurance, Participating insurance, and Other Business. It provides life insurance, health insurance, and accident insurance products and services. The company also offers asset management, investment management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties. New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in the property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. In addition, it provides integrated banking products and services. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.