Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Financial Review

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and Haoxi Health Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.61 billion 0.74 $130,000.00 ($0.03) -238.67 Haoxi Health Technology $42.57 million 0.14 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Haoxi Health Technology.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stagwell and Haoxi Health Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 2 5 0 2.71 Haoxi Health Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stagwell currently has a consensus target price of $7.79, suggesting a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Haoxi Health Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Haoxi Health Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -0.09% 7.06% 1.44% Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stagwell beats Haoxi Health Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video platforms and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

