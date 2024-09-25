Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) versus Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Head to Head Review

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 2 1 1 2.75 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.12%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out -233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 37.01% 7.72% 3.95% Chatham Lodging Trust -0.01% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $262.91 million 10.39 $95.34 million $1.07 27.77 Chatham Lodging Trust $313.94 million 1.39 $2.64 million ($0.12) -74.58

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.