Fifth Third Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.