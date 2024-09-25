Fifth Third Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

