Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 288.59% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,578 shares of company stock valued at $105,997. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,245 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

