eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

