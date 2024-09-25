DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

