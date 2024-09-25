DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,938,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 345,746 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its position in shares of DLocal by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,397,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 906,561 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,565,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DLocal by 55.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 552,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,316,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 72,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

