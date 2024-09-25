Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (URAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSEARCA:URAA opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05.

