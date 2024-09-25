Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1849 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

METD stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19.

