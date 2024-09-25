Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (AAPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2818 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AAPU opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

