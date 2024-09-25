Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.
About Dexus Industria REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Industria REIT
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.