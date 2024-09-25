dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.36.

DNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Price Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

DNTL opened at C$8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.27 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.38.

(Get Free Report

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.