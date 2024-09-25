Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $5.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 976,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,283,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 162,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

