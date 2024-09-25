Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) PT Lowered to $96.00

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $114.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSE:CYBN opened at $9.99 on Monday. Cybin has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cybin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,865,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 220,403 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cybin during the first quarter worth $5,770,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

