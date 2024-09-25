Cromwell Property Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Cromwell Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33.

About Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

