Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Comstock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Comstock Trading Up 17.8 %

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.91. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 230.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff acquired 200,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,622 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Comstock worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

