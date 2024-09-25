Comparing Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) & Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)

Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chanson International and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.05%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Chanson International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanson International N/A N/A N/A Sow Good 13.24% 37.94% 17.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chanson International and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chanson International and Sow Good”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanson International $17.25 million 1.08 $30,000.00 N/A N/A Sow Good $41.61 million 2.67 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -31.29

Chanson International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Chanson International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chanson International has a beta of -1.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sow Good beats Chanson International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

