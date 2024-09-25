Comparing Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Whiting USA Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Whiting USA Trust II N/A 1,607.92% 588.52%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carbon Energy and Whiting USA Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and Whiting USA Trust II”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Whiting USA Trust II $30.93 million 0.10 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Summary

Whiting USA Trust II beats Carbon Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

