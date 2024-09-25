Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 45,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,798,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 1,055,000 shares of Codexis stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $3,175,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 61,000 shares of Codexis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $192,760.00.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $203.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 125.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Codexis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 72.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

