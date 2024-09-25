Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,330 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Qualys Stock Performance
Qualys stock opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.00.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on Qualys
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.