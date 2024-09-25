Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $124.04

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.05.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

