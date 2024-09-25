Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of BOWL opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 201.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 101.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,252 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,290,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 63.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

