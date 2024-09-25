Barry Eggers Sells 100,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $6,043,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $15,111,000. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,936,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $4,117,000.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
